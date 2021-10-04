Mitchell holds day one lead at Class A Girls State Tennis Tournament.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class A Girls State Tennis Tournament began on Monday in Sioux Falls. This is just the third ever Class ‘A’ tournament to be held with Mitchell grabbing the titles in 2019 and 2020. The Kernels are off to a good start after day one of the 2021 Tournament, holding a 34 point lead heading into the final day.

Class ‘A’ Girls State Tennis Tournament Team Standings

1Mitchell300
2RC Christian266
3Yankton254.5
4Pierre T.F. Riggs235
5St. Thomas More193.5
6Huron172.5
7Vermillion156.5
8Lennox88.5
9Madison83
10Aberdeen Roncalli78
11Milbank74
12Spearfish61.5
13SF Christian47

