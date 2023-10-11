SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stage is set as Mitchell and Harrisburg will meet for the class ‘AA’ girls soccer championship.

Top-seeded Mitchell played quite the thriller, edging Aberdeen Central 3-2. The Kernels outshot the Golden Eagles 4-2 in penalty kicks, following two overtime periods.

Second seed Harrisburg needed less tension to grab their victory. The Tigers rolled past Lincoln 4-0 to secure a spot in the championship.

Mitchell and Harrisburg will play for the championship on Saturday, October 14 at 5 p.m.