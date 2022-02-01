SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Class ‘AA’ girls hoops, Mitchell visited Sioux Falls Jefferson, while Lincoln hosted Watertown.

The Kernels entered Tuesday night riding a five-game win streak, while Jefferson was looking to bounce back from a 3-point loss to 2nd ranked Washington.

This was a close contest throughout, but Mitchell would hang on for the 46-40 victory, extending their win streak to 6 games. Sawyer Stoebner led the Kernels with 17 points, while Taliyah Hayes paced the Cavaliers with 17.

Lincoln and Watertown’s game was also tight throughout. The game was tied at 19 at halftime, but the Patriots would pull away in the second half for the 53-44 victory.