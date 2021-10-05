Mitchell claims third straight Class ‘A’ Girls State Tennis Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was championship Tuesday at the Class ‘A’ Girls State Tennis Tournament. Mitchell entered the day atop the team leaderboard, while six singles titles and three doubles titles were up for grabs.

Full individual and doubles flights results can be found here.

Final Team Standings

1. Mitchell 499.5

2. RC Christian 408

3. Yankton 406.5

4. Pierre T.F. Riggs 289

5. St. Thomas More 249.5

6. Huron 195

7. Vermillion 156.5

8. Aberdeen Roncalli 104

9. Lennox 99.5

10. Madison 86

11. Milbank 79.5

12. SF Christian 76.5

13. Spearfish 69.5