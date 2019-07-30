Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason All-Conference Team

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced its preseason All-Conference Team (offense only today). Counting both the offensive and defensive units (defense will be announced Wednesday) North Dakota State tops the league with nine total selections, including a league-best six on the first-team unit. Illinois State and South Dakota State have the second-most selections, with eight total honorees each. Indiana State and South Dakota State each have five first-team selections, which is second-best to NDSU.