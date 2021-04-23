Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team; SDSU’s Mark Gronowski Sweeps Top Honors

ST. LOUIS, MO (MVFC) — Quarterback Mark Gronowski of South Dakota State has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Year and the league’s Freshman of the Year.

He heads a list of 22 student-athletes named to the 2020-21 Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. League coaches, sports information directors and a media panel selected the team.

Of the 22 selections, 11 players are freshmen. Nine of the 10 MVFC teams competing this spring had at least one honoree. Five different league schools (Missouri State, North Dakota, UNI, South Dakota State and Youngstown State) had three newcomers on the list.

A native of Naperville, Ill., Gronowski helped lead the Jackrabbits to a share of the MVFC title and the league’s automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. He racked up an average of 239 yards of total offense per game in six starts. He completed 76-of-133 passes (57.1 percent) for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns, while ranking second on the squad with 383 rushing yards and a team-best six touchdowns on the ground. Gronowski topped the 100-yard mark for rushing three times.

Gronowski is the fifth SDSU player to be honored as Freshman of the Year, following Austin Sumner (2011), Jake Wieneke (2014), Christian Rozeboom (2016) and Pierre Strong, Jr. (2018), and is the first Jackrabbit tabbed as Newcomer of the Year.

OFFENSE

WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota

RB Pha’Leak Brown, Illinois State

QB Carson Camp, South Dakota

WR Dallas Daniels, Western Illinois

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

TE Kyle Fourtenbary, Northern Iowa

QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

WR Quan Hampton, Northern Iowa

RB Celdon Manning, Missouri State

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

QB Tommy Schuster, North Dakota

DEFENSE

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State

DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

LB Grant Dixon, Youngstown State

CB Myles Harden, South Dakota

LB Devon Krzanowski, North Dakota

DB Michael Lawson, Western Illinois

CB Keyon Martin, Youngstown State

DB Kyriq McDonald, Missouri State

DT Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State

DB Benny Sapp III, Northern Iowa

DE Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State