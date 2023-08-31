COLUMBIA, Mo. (USD) — Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 18 times for 148 yards and a touchdown to pace the Tigers to a 35-10, season-opening win against South Dakota Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

It was the first meeting between the two programs and South Dakota’s first foray against an SEC opponent. The Coyotes will play their home opener Sept. 9 against St. Thomas.

Missouri led 28-3 at halftime and the teams played an even second half. South Dakota’s offense was slow to start and the Tigers pounced. Missouri went 3-and-out on the opening possession of the game, then found the end zone on four of its next five possessions.

South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 156 yards and connected with running back Mike Mansaray on a 6-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that cut Missouri’s lead to 28-10. It was the second career touchdown catch for Mansaray who missed nearly all last season with an injury.

Jack Martens caught a game-high eight passes for a career-best 89 yards to lead the Coyotes. Carter Bell added 39 yards on four catches.

Missouri said it would play two quarterbacks in its opener and that played out. Last year’s starter Brady Cook took the first half and redshirt freshman Sam Horn played the second. Cook was 17-for-21 for 172 yards and a touchdown and had a 15-yard touchdown run right before halftime. Horn and the Tigers ran just 23 plays in the second half. His highlight was a 15-yard screen pass that Luther Burden III took to the house with less than two minutes to go.

South Dakota cornerback came away with the game’s lone turnover. A Horn pass bounced off a Tiger receiver and Harden snagged the deflection for his sixth career interception. His 23-yard return helped set up the Coyotes’ offense at the Missouri 29 and Mansaray scored three plays later.

South Dakota played turnover free and won the time of possession. That was due in large part to an eight-minute, 17-play drive by the Coyotes to start the second half. The drive included two 4th-and-1 conversions by Mansaray. Missouri stopped the drive with a sack on 4th-and-7 from the Missouri 33.

Cornerback Shahid Barros was credited with seven tackles and a pass breakup for South Dakota’s defense. Brendan Webb earned his eighth career sack. Defensive tackle Blake Holden had two of the Coyotes’ six tackles-for-loss.