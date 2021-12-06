Missouri State holds off SDSU at Frost

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State women’s basketball battled till the final seconds but fell to Missouri State 55-52 Monday night inside Frost Arena.

It was a tight game from the get go. Missouri State built a two-point lead after one quarter, but SDSU would turn that deficit into a three-point halftime lead after outscoring the Bears 14-9 in the 2nd quarter.

The Bears would trim SDSU’s lead to 2 heading to the 4th and then regained the lead with 7:47 to play on a Sydney Wilson three-pointer. Missouri State would stretch that lead to 7 with 3:19 to play. The Jackrabbits would cut the lead to 3 points twice in the final 2 minutes but couldn’t get any closer as the Bears held on for the 55-52 victory.

Kallie Theisen, Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin all scored 11 points in the loss. Tori Nelson added 9 while Paige Meyer chipped in 8 points.

Missouri State’s Mariah White scored a game-high 17 points. Jasmine Franklin tallied 15 point and Sydney Wilson added 10 points.

South Dakota State will be back in action Saturday at home as they host Kansas State. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.