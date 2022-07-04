SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A lifelong objective has come to fruition. Dakota Valley star Isaac Bruns will be playing division one college basketball in Vermillion

“It’s definitely pretty awesome, I’ve worked for it for a long time. That was my goal every time I went to the gym or went to a tournament, I was working towards that goal and to finally be able to call coach Peterson and let him know that I want to play at USD was pretty awesome,” Isaac Bruns said.

Bruns received his offer from USD back in February while Todd Lee was head coach. Lee has since been replaced at the helm by Eric Peterson, but Bruns’ primary recruiter Casey Kasperbauer has been kept on the staff.

“He kept talking to me through the process and he just kept texting me and calling me letting me know what was happening and so that was definitely nice to have that,” Bruns said of his future assistant coach.

Keeping Kasperbauer in Vermillion was a plus and so was the idea of playing with his older brother Paul; who after being named the Summit League freshman of the year at North Dakota decided to transfer to USD.

“We’ve always been on the same teams together whether it’s baseball or basketball our whole lives. So, you know I like playing on the same team as him and at the end of the day I want to win games too and I know he can help whatever team I’m on do that. So, I was trying to get him to come to USD but at the same time just let him make his own decision too,” Paul Bruns said of his younger brother.

“It definitely is a bonus to have him at the same college, it wasn’t one of the main reasons that I decided to go there, but it’s really cool that I get to go be on the same team as him again,” The younger Bruns stated.