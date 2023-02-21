MARSHALL, Minn. (SMSU) – Camron Dunfee hit an 18-foot jumper as time expired to lift Minot State to an 86-85 triple overtime victory over Southwest Minnesota State in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon inside the R/A Facility.



MSU (11-16), which was the No. 5 seed from the NSIC North Division, advances to the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D., and will take on No. 1N Northern State.



SMSU, the No. 4 seed from the NSIC South, ends its season with an overall record of 16-12.



The game featured 11 lead changes, was tied 10 times and saw both teams with chances to win the game in regulation, or in the first or second overtimes.



Dunwa Omot led SMSU with a career-high 30 points on 12 of 19 shooting and also grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds. Jake Phipps also had a double-double for the Mustangs with 20 points and 10 rebounds.



Khari Broadway played all 55 minutes for MSU and finished with a team-high 19 points. Ben Bohl made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, while Dunfee finished with 15 points.



SMSU closed the game shooting 42 percent (28 of 67), but made just 8 of 28 from 3-point range. MSU finished shooting 47 percent (32 of 68) and made 13 of 32 from 3-point land.



Majok Majouk and Anthony Costello each scored nine points for SMSU with teammate Jakob Braaten adding eight points.



SMSU held a 45-33 rebound advantage with MSU collecting just three offensive rebounds, but two of the rebounds were in big in the extra periods.



SMSU started the game building a 7-2 advantage in the opening three-plus minutes and later held a 13-9 lead with nine minutes remaining, but MSU rallied and took its first lead of the game at 14-13 with seven minutes and 21 seconds left in the half.

MSU would push the lead to 22-17 before Costello drilled a 3-pointer for SMSU at the 3:55 mark. The field goal was just the third for the Mustangs, with two by Costello, for over an eight-minute stretch.



Phipps would hit a jumper for the Mustangs with 1:44 remaining before the Beavers closed the half with three straight points in building a 28-22 halftime lead.



MSU started the game missing its first six shots, but finished the opening half making 10 of its last 18 field goals



SMSU shot just 32 percent in the first half, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.



Dunfee hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to give MSU its largest lead of the game at 31-22, but SMSU would slowly work its way back and regain the lead on an Omot 3-pointer at the 15:41 mark to give SMSU a 35-34 advantage.



MSU would go back in front midway through the second half and would maintain the lead for much of the final 10 minutes, including holding a 57-52 advantage with 1:42 remaining.



Omot would follow with a three-point play to cut the deficit to 57-55 and moments later stole a pass by Ben Bohl and scored the game-tying field goal with 1:20 left.



Following a missed free throw by Broadway, Omot would put SMSU back in the lead with 56 seconds left at 58-57 by making one of two free throws.



MSU would miss a shot on its next possession, but the Beavers’ Jalen Cook secured the team’s first offensive rebound of the game to keep the possession alive. Nine seconds later Broadway was fouled and made two free throws to put the Beavers back in front with 23 seconds remaining.



SMSU quickly came down the court and Cliff McCray was fouled with 16 seconds left, but made just one of two, to tie the game at 59. Broadway’s jumper at the buzzer missed sending the game into overtime.



MSU would hold a five-point, 66-61 with less than 90 seconds remaining, but SMSU wouldn’t quit and used a Majouk free throw and a layup by McCray with 19 seconds left to pull to within 66-64.



MSU would turn the ball over with 14 seconds remaining give SMSU a chance to tie or win the game. Following a missed 3-pointer by Majouk with two seconds on the clock, Braaten was fouled attempting to grab the rebound and promptly made both free throws to send the game into a second overtime.



SMSU would hold the lead for much of the second overtime, but Dunfee hit two jumpers, including tying the game at 75 with 40 seconds left. Phipps would miss a go-ahead 3-point attempt, while Broadway missed a jumper in the closing seconds to keep the game tied and into a third overtime.



SMSU scored the first four points of the third overtime and would hold an 81-77 lead with three minutes remaining. Cook would connect on a big 3-pointer for MSU to cut the lead to 81-80, but Omot followed with a jumper to make the score 83-80.



After MSU scored on a layup, Phipps would make two free throws to give SMSU an 85-82 advantage with 1:33. MSU would turn the ball over moments later, but SMSU failed to add to the lead as Phipps was called for an offensive foul.



On MSU’s next possession, Broadway missed a jumper by Caleb Van De Greiend pulled down MSU’s third offensive rebound of the game and scored to cut the lead to 85-84 with 38 seconds remaning.



SMSU was called for a shot clock violation on its next possession setting up the final play. Dunfee drove to the top of the key and hit a tough jumper over Majouk for the game-winning field goal.



Tonight’s game was the final for SMSU seniors Costello, Alex Hillesheim and Sam Schwartz .