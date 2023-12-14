MINOT, N.D. (NORTHERN) — Playing to overtime, the Northern State University men’s basketball team fell to Minot State on the road. The Wolves led by eight at the half, however the Beavers stormed back with 42 points in the second to tie the game. NSU struggled to break through in the OT period, scoring just two points to the MiSU’s seven.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 72, MiSU 77 (OT)

Records: NSU 5-6 (3-2 NSIC), MiSU 8-2 (4-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 2471



HOW IT HAPPENED

In total, Northern recorded 36 points in the first, 34 in the second, and two in overtime

The Wolves shot 42.6% from the floor, 30.3% from the 3-point line, and 83.3% from the foul line; knocking down ten from beyond the arc and ten from the foul line

NSU scored a game high 15 points off the bench and added 24 points in the paint and 17 points off turnovers

They were out-rebounded by 12 in the contest, notching 31 boards as well as 16 assists, six steals, and two blocks

Jacksen Moni and Michael Nhial led the team with 21 and 18 points respectively, while Moni tallied his third straight double-double with 13 rebounds

Andrew Bergan and Isaiah Hagen combined for the Wolves bench points with eight and seven respectively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 13 rebounds, 8 assists

: 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 13 rebounds, 8 assists Michael Nhial : 18 points (season high), 57.1 3-point field goal%, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists

UP NEXT

Northern will play their final contest before the holiday break on Saturday at Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off time is set for 1 p.m. against the Golden Eagles.