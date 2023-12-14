MINOT, N.D. (NORTHERN) — Playing to overtime, the Northern State University men’s basketball team fell to Minot State on the road. The Wolves led by eight at the half, however the Beavers stormed back with 42 points in the second to tie the game. NSU struggled to break through in the OT period, scoring just two points to the MiSU’s seven.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 72, MiSU 77 (OT)
Records: NSU 5-6 (3-2 NSIC), MiSU 8-2 (4-1 NSIC)
Attendance: 2471
HOW IT HAPPENED
- In total, Northern recorded 36 points in the first, 34 in the second, and two in overtime
- The Wolves shot 42.6% from the floor, 30.3% from the 3-point line, and 83.3% from the foul line; knocking down ten from beyond the arc and ten from the foul line
- NSU scored a game high 15 points off the bench and added 24 points in the paint and 17 points off turnovers
- They were out-rebounded by 12 in the contest, notching 31 boards as well as 16 assists, six steals, and two blocks
- Jacksen Moni and Michael Nhial led the team with 21 and 18 points respectively, while Moni tallied his third straight double-double with 13 rebounds
- Andrew Bergan and Isaiah Hagen combined for the Wolves bench points with eight and seven respectively
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 21 points, 50.0 field goal%, 13 rebounds, 8 assists
- Michael Nhial: 18 points (season high), 57.1 3-point field goal%, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists
UP NEXT
Northern will play their final contest before the holiday break on Saturday at Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off time is set for 1 p.m. against the Golden Eagles.