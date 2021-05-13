Minor-Williams, Hansen claim titles at Summit Track & Field Championships

VERMILLION, S.D. (SDSU) – In a meet highlighted by two championship titles won, the South Dakota State track and field team kicked off the first day of the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare with 15 points tallied on the women’s side and 33 on the men’s. Final results from day one can be found here.

SDSU’s distance harriers took to the oval for 25 laps around the track in the 10,000m run. Chase Cayo and Joseph Minor-Williams took turns leading the pack while Ben Olson held a spot in the top five runners for the duration of the race. That trio would go on to sweep the podium and take all three top places with Minor-Williams running a 30:18.55, Cayo ran a 30:21.59 and Ben Olson clocked a 30:28.44 to round out the pack. Those three were also followed by three more Jacks in the top 10 with Max Selbach (31:03.22, 7th), Alexander Auch (31:10.21,8th) and Mason McDonald (31:23.00, 9th)..

In the women’s race, Leah Hansen continued her championship streak and ran a 35:37.00 for first, Anna Donnay finished fourth with a 36:05.86 and Josephne Moor ran a 38:43.82 for tenth.

SDSU’s multi-event athletes went back-and-forth exchanging personal-best marks to start off the day. Josh Donahoe and Evan Hieber kicked things off for the Jacks with PRs in the men’s decathlon 100m dash where Donahoe clocked a 11.51 while Hieber ran a 11.59 for 10th. In the next event, both Hieber and Donahoe soared to career-bests in the men’s long jump. Hieber finished third with a personal-best PR of 23-00.50 to grab an additional while Josh Donahoe also PR’d with a 20-10.00.

PRs continued coming for Donahoe, this time in the shot put. Donahoe launched a career-long 31-09.50 for 11th, while Hieber recorded a 38-11.00 for fifth in the event before claiming first in the men’s high jump with an explosive 6-06.75 clearance. Donahoe followed with a leap of 5-08.25 for eighth before turning in a second place finish in the 200m dash with a PR 52.15 clocking. Hieber took fifth with a 53.77 and finished the day third in the standings with 2,946 points.

In the women’s multis, Katelyn Darnell jumped to a third place standing as well with 2,946 points after taking second place in three of the four events competed this afternoon. The freshman clocked a PR of 14.82 before recording a PR of 36-06.75 in the shot put for second place and later making up serious ground in a PR performance of 25.61 in the 200m dash.In the high jump, she cleared 5-00.00 to tie for fifth. In the 100m hurdles, Kendyl Kreber ran a PR with a 15.66 for 10th place, launched the shot put 34-02.75 for sixth and another PR as well as a 27.01 for 10th in the 200 and tied for ninth with a 4-09.50 in the high jump.

Later on in the evening SDSU’s hammer throwers took to the ring where Naomi Wynn recorded a mark of 175-02.50 for 10th and Micayla Ter Wee took 174-06.25 for 11th. In the men’s event, Sam Coil finished fifth with a 186-02.75, Noah Huber finished seventh with a 186-02.75 and Tyson Jenkins finished tenth with a 172-07.75.

The Jackrabbits return to action tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Men – Team Rankings – 3 Events Scored

1) North Dakota State 47

2) South Dakota St. 33

3) South Dakota 21

4) North Dakota 8

4) Oral Roberts 8

Women – Team Rankings – 3 Events Scored

1) North Dakota State 57

2) South Dakota 28

3) North Dakota 17

4) South Dakota St. 15