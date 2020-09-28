Minnesota wins AL Central, host Astros Tuesday at 1 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups. Cincinnati became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 Atlanta starting Wednesday.

Minnesota clinched its second straight American League Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The Twins host No. 6 Houston starting Tuesday. Joey Votto had a based-loaded walk in the 10th for the Reds.

The Twins will play in the first game of the expanded 16-team MLB playoffs, by hosting the Astros at 1 p.m. Tuesday on ABC. Game 2 is set for Wednesday at noon on ESPN2. Game 3, if necessary, will be on Thursday.

