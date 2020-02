SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota Wild are looking for a new head coach.

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the team has moved on from head coach Bruce Boudeau Friday morning. The team named assistant coach Dean Evason the interim head coach.

Boudreau ws 158-110-35 in his more than three seasons with the Wild. Minnesota (27-23-7) hosts San Jose on Saturday.