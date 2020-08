BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KELO) — High school football and volleyball seasons in Minnesota have been moved to spring seasons.

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors made the vote to not hold football and volleyball fall seasons on Tuesday.

In Minnesota, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and driving as well as boys and girls soccer will start August. 17.

