Minnesota Vikings cut LT Riley Reiff

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday afternoon they’re parting ways with left tackle and Parkston, South Dakota native Riley Reiff.

The Vikings saved around $11 million by cutting Reiff.

Reiff was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2012 draft. He spent five season in Detroit before signing as a free agent with the Vikings. Reiff then signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent in 2017.

The former Iowa Hawkeye should have plenty of suitors when NFL free agency opens up on March 17.