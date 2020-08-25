Minnesota Vikings announce no fans for first 2 home games

EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — There will be no fans allowed at U.S Bank Stadium when the Minnesota Vikings start the 2020 season.

In a team statement announced Tuesday morning, the Vikings said the first two home games — against Green Bay on Sept. 13 and Tennessee on Sept. 27 — will be played without fans in attendance.

“Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium. As a result, the first two Vikings home games on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 27, will be closed to the public. We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season,” the team said in a news release.