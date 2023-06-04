SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham brought his youth camp to Sioux Falls at the Augustana Kirkeby-Over stadium.

Ham’s camp had different sets of drills that helped children with the speed, agility, and strength characteristics that they may eventually utilize on the field. The event started in Duluth, Minnesota four years ago but the former Augustana player wanted to bring the camp to his old stomping grounds.

“I try to get back to the community because somebody poured into me when I was a kid, somebody helped me. People coming to visit me, whether it’s high school athletes, college athletes, pro athletes, just always giving back. Those are people that I looked up to. The youth is our future, and I want to do what I can to help them as much as possible,” Minnesota Viking CJ Ham said.

Ham enters his eighth year with the Vikings but it is his seventh year on the active roster after signing his two year contract extension.