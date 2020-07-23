Minnesota United, Colorado play to 2-2 draw in MLS tourney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Ethan Finlay scored a pair of first-half goals for Minnesota United, but Jonathan Lewis’ third goal of the season early in the second half gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-2 draw in the MLS is Back tournament.

The draw locked up second place in Group D for Minnesota, which had already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. The Loons remained unbeaten on the season and will next play Columbus in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Colorado had previously been eliminated after losing its first two matches of the tournament.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.