Minnesota Twins to allow 100% capacity starting July 5

The Minnesota Twins run drills on Target Field at a baseball camp iMonday, July 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — After the Fourth of July, there will be no capacity limits for Minnesota Twins baseball games at Target Field.

The team announced through the end of May, Target Field will operate at 60% capacity, 80% in June and go to full capacity on July 5th. There’s 12 home games left in May, 12 home games in June and the final 40 happened after July 5. The Twins have been operating at a maximum capacity of 10,000 fans.

Officials said there will still be some physically-distanced seats upon request.

Starting May 14, there will be no physical distancing requirements, but fans age two or older are required to wear face masks over their nose and mouth when not eating or drinking.

You can purchase tickets at the Minnesota Twins website.