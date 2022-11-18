SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once April rolls around, the Minnesota Twins will be wearing new uniforms.

In a release event at the Mall of America, the Minnesota Twins released new “TC” and “M” logos along with four new club uniforms (one home, one road, one home alternate and one additional alternate.”

You can view the new uniforms in the photos below.

Photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins.

Photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins.

Photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins.

Photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins.

Photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins.

Photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins.

Photo from Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins.

In a news release, the Minnesota Twins said, “the official launch of the Twins’ next chapter is the culmination of a multi-year process and the franchise’s first complete design revamp since before the 1987 season.”