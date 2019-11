MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — A popular Minnesota Twins uniform will be making a return in 2020.

Along with the announcement of a special logo commemorating the 60th season of Major League Baseball in the Twin Cities, the baseball team showed off the baby blue alternate uniform for the 2020 season. The alternate baby blue uniform can be worn at home or on the road.

It was the Twins road uniform from 1973 to 1986.