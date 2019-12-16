Minnesota takes advantage of 7 Chargers turnovers in victory

CARSON, Calif, (AP) – Dan Bailey kicked four field goals and Ifeadi Odenigbo scored Minnesota’s second defensive touchdown in three games as the Vikings beat the Los Angeles Chargers 39-10.

Los Angeles led 10-9 midway through the second quarter before Minnesota scored 30 unanswered points. The Chargers committed seven turnovers, which resulted in 20 Minnesota points. Mike Boone ran for two touchdowns and Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards for the Vikings, who have won four of their last five to remain in possession of the NFC’s last playoff spot.

Minnesota’s next game is an NFC North showdown against Green Bay next Monday night.

