Sioux Falls, SD. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls baseball team lost a single game to MSU Mankato today. The Mavericks won this game 16-6 after 7 innings.

GAME ONE

Mankato took an early lead by scoring 4 runs in both the 1st and 2nd innings. They also added on 5 runs in the 7th. USF scored 2 runs in the 1st, 3rd, and 6th innings.

The Mavericks outhit USF 18-8. Tyler Cate , Dane Small , and Ben Serie each had 2 hits to lead the Coo.

Dane Small and Ben Serie both had 2 RBI as well. Ben Serie got his RBI off of a 2-run homerun in the 6th inning.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Wednesday April 26. They take on Upper Iowa in a midweek doubleheader. These games start at 1:30PM and are taking place at The Birdcage.