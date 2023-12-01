Mankato, MN. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team lost to Minnesota State Mankato tonight 87-76. Stopping the Cougars’ 3 game win streak.

The Mavericks took a slim lead into the halftime break only up 38-33. The Cougars shot 43% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. MSU shot 45% from the field and only 23% from 3 going 3-13. USF won the rebounding battle by 3. MSU’s largest lead was 10 points.

In the second half the Cougars kept their percentages pretty close to what they were in the first half. MSU won the half by 6. USF shot 42% from the field and 50% again from 3, and Mankato shot 43% from the field and 25% from 3. The Mavericks dominated on the glass in the 2nd half claiming the rebounding battle 24-15. Overall, the Cougars never led and the largest Mankato lead was 19. USF had 15 assists and 14 turnovers on the night. They also gave up 17 points off of turnovers and 42 points in the paint to the Mavericks.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jack Thompson who had 22 points. Shawn Warrior had a season high 20 points and Zane Alm had a career high 13 points off the bench

Kyle Ingwerson led USF in rebounding with 5. Thompson, Warrior, and Creighton Morisch each added 4 boards as well.

Jack Thompson tied a game high with 5 assists. Ingwerson and Kenji Scales each added 2 as well. Thompson also played a game high 36 minutes for USF.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Saturday December 2 at Winona State. This game will tip at 3:30PM in the McCown Gymnasium on the campus of Winona State.