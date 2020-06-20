Minnesota softball players take the field in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic hasn’t stopped young softball players from taking the field.

This tournament in Sioux Falls was actually supposed to be played in Lakeville, Minnesota last weekend, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there, they moved it to Sioux Falls.

“We haven’t played in awhile, it’s been a couple of months, we just started practices, so it’s kind of good to get back in the game more,” Hannah Koster, of Lakeville, said.

For a lot of these girls, this is their first softball tournament of the summer. Of the 70 teams participating, 38 are from Minnesota.

