Minnesota reaches quarters of MLS tourney beating Columbus

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Miller made a key save in the third round of the penalty shootout, Chase Gasper scored the winning shot in the fifth round and Minnesota United advanced past the Columbus Crew in the MLS is Back tournament.

Minnesota and Columbus played to a 1-1 draw in regulation, but the Loons were a perfect 5-for-5 in the shootout and Miller came up with the one big save needed.

Minnesota United will face San Jose in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.