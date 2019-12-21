 

Minnesota pins SDSU 22-10

Sports

by: South Dakota State University

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Thirteenth-ranked Minnesota won seven of 10 matches, defeating South Dakota State, 22-10, in a college wrestling dual Friday night at Frost Arena.

The Golden Gophers improved to 2-2 overall, while SDSU dropped to 1-2.

In the first match of the night, at 125 pounds, the Jackrabbits’ Danny Vega scored an early takedown against Patrick McKee, before the 19th-ranked McKee countered with a reversal to knot the match at 2-all. McKee gained a 3-2 lead with an escape in the second period, but Vega posted his second takedown of the match to open the scoring in the third period. However, McKee again scored on a reversal seconds later and gained the final point via riding time for the final point in a 6-4 decision.

Redshirt freshman Zach Price gave SDSU a 4-3 lead in the team score with a dominating performance in the 133-pound matchup. The Johnston, Iowa, native posted a takedown in each period and racked up more than five minutes of riding time en route to shutting out Brent Jones, 10-0.

The Jackrabbit lead was short-lived however as Minnesota notched five consecutive victories by decision for an 18-4 lead. Brayton Lee scored a 4-3 decision over Henry Pohlmeyer in a matchup between the fifth- and 15th-ranked wrestlers in the 149-pound division, while second-ranked Mitch McKee started the string of Golden Gopher wins with a 6-1 decision over Clay Carlson at 141 pounds.

After seventh-ranked Devin Skatza of Minnesota posted a 6-1 decision over Cade King in the 174-pound bout, the Jackrabbits’ Zach Carlson ended the run with a 4-1 decision over Owen Webster. Carlson entered the match ranked 17th at 184 pounds and earned his second win of the season over the 18th-ranked Webster.

SDSU’s third ranked wrestler in the lineup, Tanner Sloan, followed with a 5-0 decision over Hunter Ritter. A redshirt freshman from Alburnett, Iowa, Sloan is ranked 19th at 197 pounds.

Minnesota heavyweight Gable Stevenson, a returning All-American who was making his season debut, closed the dual with the lone bonus-point win for the Gophers, scoring a 21-8 major decision over Blake Wolters.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits return to dual action Dec. 29-30 at the South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. SDSU is scheduled to wrestle four duals in the two-day event, which also features an open tournament. Pairings have yet to be announced.

NOTES

  • Minnesota leads the all-time series, 26-4, and has won the last nine duals
  • Price’s dual victory was the first of his career
  • Zach Carlson improved to 10-3 on the season, joining Clay Carlson as Jackrabbits to reach the 10-win mark so far this season
  • Vega made his Jackrabbit dual debut
  • Sales of SDSU Wrestling ugly sweaters totaled more than $1,500 and more than 170 stuffed animals were collected during a teddy bear toss, with both efforts benefitting Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls
  • Attendance was 1,362

#13 MINNESOTA 22, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 10
125: #19 Patrick McKee (MINN) dec. Danny Vega (SDSU), 6-4
133: Zach Price (SDSU) major dec. Brent Jones (MINN), 10-0
141: #2 Mitchell McKee (MINN) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 6-1
149: #5 Brayton Lee (MINN) dec. #15 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 4-3
157: Carson Brolsma (MINN) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 6-3
165: Bailee O’Reilly (MINN) dec. Garrett Jordan (SDSU), 9-4
174: #7 Devin Skatzka (MINN) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 6-1
184: #17 Zach Carlson (SDSU) dec. #18 Owen Webster (MINN), 4-1
197: #19 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Hunter Ritter (MINN), 5-0
285: Gable Steveson (MINN) major dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 21-8
Note: Rankings by FloWrestling
-GoJacks.com-

