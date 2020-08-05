Minnesota moves high school football and volleyball to spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after South Dakota started fall sports practice, Minnesota has made major changes to its sports calendar, including the movement of football and volleyball to spring, 2021.

Minnesota is implementing a four-season plan for the upcoming school year, pushing football and volleyball to spring, while traditional spring sports move to summer. Luverne activities director Todd Oye was surprised by the decision.

“It’s unprecedented for the state high school league to make a change like this. They wanted to make sure that every sport had a chance to have a season. There was some talk about flipping spring and fall, but with spring being cancelled in Minnesota last year they didn’t want to move it to the fall, so the idea is this is the best for kids,” Luverne Activities Director Todd Oye said.

Oye also serves as the Luverne football coach.

“Worst case scenario would have been the season would have been canceled, so we still have the positive point that we have our season to look forward to,” Oye said.

The football season will run from mid-March to mid-May, with fewer regular-season games and a postseason plan to be determined.

“Basically, all of the high school teams make the postseason. I could see that changing. I guess on a positive, the weather’s going to get better as the season goes this spring. A lot of questions need to be answered yet and we’ll take those one at a time,” Oye said.

There’s been no shortage of questions surrounding high school athletics since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a lot of just not knowing for sure, but that’s why we stick with that message you can control what you can control and keep putting effort out there and keep doing the right things and right now it looks like everybody’s going to have a season and that’s the positive part of it,” Oye said.

The silver lining in Tuesday’s announcement.

A number of fall sports, including soccer, tennis, cross country, and swimming & diving will start as scheduled later this month. Spring sports will be played between May and early July.