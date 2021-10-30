Minnesota HS football: Hills-Beaver Creek races past Edgerton-Ellsworth

HILLS, MN (KELO) — In Minnesota 9-man high school football, Hills-beaver Creek was taking on Edgerton-Ellsworth.

In the 1st quarter, Hills Beaver Creek led by 8 and it quickly became a 14 point lead after Oliver Deelstra found Cole Baker for the 20-yard touchdown strike. The Patriots were in control early. Next offensive possession for the boys in blue, a reverse action to Ty Bundesen would be good for a 15 yard pick up and a first down. A couple plays later, Deelstra would fire to the far sideline and he’d connect with Baker for yet another Patriot touchdown.

They would go for two and like they did all game long, they would give the ball to Baker and the senior would make it happen once again. Hills-Beaver Creek led 44-8 in the 4th quarter, we will update the final score as soon as we know.