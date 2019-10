BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Along with the added hype of College GameDay coming to Brookings, the Dakota Marker matchup between number one NDSU and third-ranked SDSU has conference championship implications and FCS playoff positioning at stake.

Gameday coming to town won't be the only thing new to this year's Dakota Marker rivalry, as both programs will lean on first year starters at quarterback, in redshirt freshmen J'Bore Gibbs and Trey Lance.