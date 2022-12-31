Duluth, Minn. (NORTHERN) – The Northern State women’s basketball team dropped a tightly contested battle with Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon, falling by a score of 70-63 on New Year’s Eve. The Bulldogs had an answer for every comeback attempt by the Wolves, being able to push the lead back to double digits on multiple occasions after Northern clawed back to within three points in the second half.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 63, UMD 70

Records: NSU 7-5 (2-4 NSIC), UMD 10-2 (7-0 NSIC)



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State’s lone lead of the contest came with the game’s opening basket as Alayna Benike made a layup 20 seconds in to give NSU a 2-0 lead; Minnesota Duluth would then go on a 12-2 run to gain an 8-point lead

made a layup 20 seconds in to give NSU a 2-0 lead; Minnesota Duluth would then go on a 12-2 run to gain an 8-point lead Four consecutive points by Kailee Oliverson brought Northern back within five points at 15-10, however Duluth led by as many as ten points in the opening period

brought Northern back within five points at 15-10, however Duluth led by as many as ten points in the opening period In a back-and-forth second quarter, jumpers by Benike and Rianna Fillipi once again brought the Wolves back within five points with 1:57 remaining before halftime, however back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing minutes gave the Bulldogs a 39-28 advantage at halftime

once again brought the Wolves back within five points with 1:57 remaining before halftime, however back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing minutes gave the Bulldogs a 39-28 advantage at halftime After trailing by 12 points early in the third quarter, Oliverson capped a 9-0 run for Northern State to bring the Wolves within three points at 46-43 with 2:24 remaining in the third period

Minnesota Duluth built an 8-point lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Jordyn Hilgemann brought NSU back within three points moments later

brought NSU back within three points moments later The Bulldogs once again had an answer to push the lead to double digits at 66-56, but one last push for the Wolves cut the lead to five with 56 seconds remaining in the game

NSU out-scored UMD 35-31 in the second half and out-shot the Bulldogs 14-29 (48.3%) compared to 9-30 (30.0%)

The Wolves out-rebounded the Bulldogs 35-28 and held a 36-26 advantage in points in the paint