Minnesota defeats Portland 3-1 in MLS opener for both teams

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Kevin Molino scored two goals and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Molino’s first goal in the 51st minute came after a scoreless first half. Tied at 1-all, Luis Amarilla’s header put the Loons ahead in the 76th minute before Molino’s second goal some two minutes later.

Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick for the Timbers, embarking in their 10th season in Major League Soccer.

