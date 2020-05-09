Minnesota and Wisconsin cancel 2020 legion baseball season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Minnesota and Wisconsin announced the cancellation of their 2020 legion baseball seasons.

Both states announced in a press release on Saturday, May 9, that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended their 2020 season.

In the interests of the health and safety of our participants and all individuals who come into contact with legion baseball, The American Legion Department of Wisconsin has decided to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin American Legion baseball season. pic.twitter.com/DdSbOH8ro8 — WI Legion Baseball (@WiLegionBasebal) May 9, 2020

Minnesota and Wisconsin join a list of 24 total states that have canceled their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are two of the largest states in the country when it comes to the number of teams in their states. In fact, Minnesota has 366 registered teams which is the most of any state in the country.

The American Legion Department of Wisconsin is still ready for a 2021 season.

“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level.” American Legion Department of Wisconsin

Both states have seen a high number of COVID-19 cases, which is what makes safety important.

The 2020 season of Minnesota American Legion Baseball has been cancelled. It is a sad day for all involved. https://t.co/HKESLEclNm pic.twitter.com/Fj1en3RB06 — MN American Legion (@MN_Legion) May 9, 2020

“Safety has always been important in American Legion Baseball,” said Director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball Randy Schaub of Danube. “As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.”

You can read the news release from Minnesota here.