Minnesota advances to Western final, beating Sporting KC 3-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minnesota-united-fc-loons_743102530621

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle next Monday for a spot in the MLS Cup finals. Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals. Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso.

Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia. Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 