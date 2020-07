SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota Twins baseball will be back on television Wednesday night.

The team announced it plans to broadcast and livestream the team’s summer camp intrasquad scrimmage at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The broadcast will be on Fox Sports North with Dick Bremer and Justin Morneau calling the game. The livestream can be found at TwinsBaseball.com.

The Twins open the 2020 season, a 60-game shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 24 in Chicago.