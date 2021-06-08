Miller’s Pugh, Estelline/Hendricks claim Girls ‘B’ Golf Championships

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The final round of the Class “B” Girls State Golf Championship concluded on Tuesday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. Estelline/Hendricks entered the day with a seven stroke lead.

Final Team Results

1Estelline/Hendricks+122268274542
2Bison+124275269544
3Deubrook+134283271554
4Howard+139281278559
5White River+140278282560
6Castlewood+146286280566
7Burke+156288288576
8Chester+158285293578
9Garretson+162308274582
T10Faulkton+168299289588
T10Newell+168295293588
12Miller+170290300590
13Potter County+180300300600
14Hamlin+185306299605
15MCM+187312295607
16MVP+216323313636
17Deuel+224318326644
18Philip+235346309655

Final Individual Results


