Miller’s Pugh, Estelline/Hendricks claim Girls ‘B’ Golf Championships

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The final round of the Class “B” Girls State Golf Championship concluded on Tuesday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. Estelline/Hendricks entered the day with a seven stroke lead.
Final Team Results
|1
|Estelline/Hendricks
|+122
|268
|274
|542
|2
|Bison
|+124
|275
|269
|544
|3
|Deubrook
|+134
|283
|271
|554
|4
|Howard
|+139
|281
|278
|559
|5
|White River
|+140
|278
|282
|560
|6
|Castlewood
|+146
|286
|280
|566
|7
|Burke
|+156
|288
|288
|576
|8
|Chester
|+158
|285
|293
|578
|9
|Garretson
|+162
|308
|274
|582
|T10
|Faulkton
|+168
|299
|289
|588
|T10
|Newell
|+168
|295
|293
|588
|12
|Miller
|+170
|290
|300
|590
|13
|Potter County
|+180
|300
|300
|600
|14
|Hamlin
|+185
|306
|299
|605
|15
|MCM
|+187
|312
|295
|607
|16
|MVP
|+216
|323
|313
|636
|17
|Deuel
|+224
|318
|326
|644
|18
|Philip
|+235
|346
|309
|655
Final Individual Results