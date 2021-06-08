Miller’s Pugh, Estelline/Hendricks claim Girls ‘B’ Golf Championships

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — It's kind of like the Joni Mitchell song: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. If your air conditioning fails when it is as hot as it's been recently, you really know what's gone.

Jake Hahne, is owner and founder of Hahne Heating & Air headquartered in Sioux Falls, says they have seen a lot of calls recently for service. He also says that AC care has something in common with car care.