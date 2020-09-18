Milkmen win American Association championship 4-1 over Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries saw their season come to a close Thursday, losing game five of the American Association Finals 4-1 against Milwaukee. The Milkmen win the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Canaries pitcher Tyler Herron tallied ten strikeouts over seven solid innings. He allowed just five hits, but two home runs.

Sioux Falls didn’t collect its first hit until the eighth inning. The Birds scored their first run in the ninth, and brought the tying run to the plate, but Jabari Henry struck out to end the game.

Click the video player for Thursday’s highlights.