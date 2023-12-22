SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The College Football Playoff is a little over a week away with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl set for New Year’s Day. Patrolling the sideline for No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl is Milbank native Kalen DeBoer.

“This is special as a head coach and on New Year’s Day Bowl, in the Sugar Bowl, it just means a lot,” DeBoer said. “It’s been an awesome journey.”

DeBoer’s coaching journey started back in the 1990s as an assistant at his alma mater USF and with another Washington team – Washington High School in Sioux Falls. He received his first head coaching position with the Cougars in 2005. He led the Coo to three NAIA national titles in five seasons. Now, the 49-year-old is looking for a national title on college football’s biggest stage, but the lessons remain the same.

“What we did at Sioux Falls and and back then, there are still a lot of things that carryover and what we’re teaching, the fundamentals, all that still apply,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer is in his second season with the Huskies. He inherited a 4-8 program and turned in a seven-win improvement last season before pulling off an undefeated 13-0 mark this year, which earned him AP Coach of the Year honors.

Photo Courtesy of Washington Athletics

“I take great joy in being able to bring all these different areas and facets of the program and put them all in one and you get them all in one page,” DeBoer said. “So, it’s the same thing here as it was there. There’s just probably more people that you’re trying to do it with.”

Two wins away from leading U-W to its second national championship and first since 1991, DeBoer maintains strong ties to the Mount Rushmore State.

“I will always be a South Dakota boy,” DeBoer said. “I always will be. So, my home is my home. And getting all that support I get from back there means so much to me. It does make me proud. I think a lot of the people back there enjoying this as well. But that will always be where I started and where I came from, and I’m proud of it.”

DeBoer and the Huskies take on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:45 central time. The CFP national championship game will be on Jan. 8.