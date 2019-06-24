Sports

Milan-Cortina to host 2026 Winter Olympics

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:12 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:13 AM CDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - The Latest on the 2026 Olympics vote (all times local):
    
6 p.m.
    
Italy will host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
    
International Olympic Committee members voted for the Milan-Cortina bid over Stockholm-Are from Sweden that also included a bobsled track in Latvia.
    
The Winter Games will return to Italy just 20 years after Turin hosted in 2006.
    
Cortina previously hosted the Winter Games in 1956.
    


5:20 p.m.
    
The announcement of the winning bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on giant screens in Milan and Cortina but nothing is planned in Sweden.
    
Votes are being counted on whether Milan-Cortina or Stockholm-Are will host the games, with the result expected at 6 p.m. local time.
    
There is a big screen in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan, as well as in Piazza Angelo Di Bona in Cortina, and in Piazza Garibaldi in Sondrio, which is in the Valtellina region - between Milan and Cortina - that will also host several events if Italy wins the bid.
    
Branded gadgets and hats are being distributed.
    
Milan-Cortina is favored to beat long-time underdog Stockholm-Are.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise