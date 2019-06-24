Milan-Cortina to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - The Latest on the 2026 Olympics vote (all times local):



6 p.m.



Italy will host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.



International Olympic Committee members voted for the Milan-Cortina bid over Stockholm-Are from Sweden that also included a bobsled track in Latvia.



The Winter Games will return to Italy just 20 years after Turin hosted in 2006.



Cortina previously hosted the Winter Games in 1956.





5:20 p.m.



The announcement of the winning bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on giant screens in Milan and Cortina but nothing is planned in Sweden.



Votes are being counted on whether Milan-Cortina or Stockholm-Are will host the games, with the result expected at 6 p.m. local time.



There is a big screen in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan, as well as in Piazza Angelo Di Bona in Cortina, and in Piazza Garibaldi in Sondrio, which is in the Valtellina region - between Milan and Cortina - that will also host several events if Italy wins the bid.



Branded gadgets and hats are being distributed.



Milan-Cortina is favored to beat long-time underdog Stockholm-Are.