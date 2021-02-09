Mikko Koivu retires during 16th NHL season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikko Koivu has decided to retire in the midst of his 16th NHL season.

The 37-year-old Koivu had signed a free-agent contract with Columbus before the season after 15 years in Minnesota as the Blue Jackets sought more depth at center ice.

He spent the first 10 days of the season on the COVID-19 list and then had a goal and an assist in seven games with the Blue Jackets. Koivu says he hasn’t been able to get to the level of play he needed to reach to be true to himself and fair to his teammates.