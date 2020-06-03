Mike Miller leaves Memphis coaching staff to focus on family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Mike Miller is leaving Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s staff after two seasons, saying he needs to spend more time with his family.

Miller announced his decision Wednesday on social media. The former NBA player quickly joined Hardaway’s staff after Memphis hired Hardaway in March 2018.

Miller helped Hardaway land the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last summer, including James Wiseman who played only three games with the Tigers before leaving school. Memphis ranked as high as No. 9 with the Tigers 21-10 when the season ended.