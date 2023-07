SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former SDSU standout Mike Daum caught fire on Tuesday in Sacramento’s 107-99 loss to the Bulls.

Daum tallied 22 points for the Kings on 5-9 shooting from beyond the arch. He’d also collect seven assists.

Sacramento returns to Summer League action against the Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.