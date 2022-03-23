BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – After months of hard work, SDSU’s Pro Day gave players their best opportunity to leave an impression on NFL teams.

“Very rare do you get to focus on just one thing and go do it as a job so, I’ve always trained, but to train specifically for a certain day is something where towards the end you’re just ready to get it done,” Former SDSU safety Michael Griffin said.

“Obviously I knew the last three months was all for a 30-minute workout, but every day was just trying to get better and stay disciplined and not cheat the process,” Former SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun said.

Several players would improve their stock. Linebacker Logan Backhaus put on 20 pounds while simultaneously getting leaner. Cornerback Don Gardner ran a 4.48 40 with a 36.5 inch vertical, while Pierre Strong Jr increased his vertical leap from 36 at the NFL combine to 38 inches on Wednesday.

“You know at the combine it was no different, but I just know I feel comfortable here, I’m here with my guys. My boy Grif turned me up with the 40, so you know I had to get something. So, just being back at home, it felt great being here having more bounce and more explosive,” Former SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr said.

Michael Griffin had himself a monster day. After leaping 11 feet, 5 inches in the broad jump, Griffin would catch everyone’s attention with a 43 and a half inch vertical leap, higher than any mark posted at this year’s NFL Combine.

“I’ve always been a jumper and I was just kind of feeling good and I had to jump the line because I was getting anxious. I was like man, I got to just do it now because I felt good, I was ready to go,” former SDSU safety Michael Griffin said.

But perhaps the most impressive takeaway from the day was the the 20 plus NFL scouts who were in attendance.

“I think it was collective of everyone and what we put on the field this past year and what they put on the field in years past,” Oladokun said. “It just says a lot about the program.”

The NFL Draft will be held out in Las Vegas from April 28th to the 30th.