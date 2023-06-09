SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Miami Heat made a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals. A move they could not have done without teammates who spent time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

For any basketball player in the G-League, finding a spot in the NBA is a tough task.

“When you’re in the G-League, everybody is looking for that spot. Everybody is looking for the call-up, even your own teammates, so it’s a competitiveness that raises the level of your game and just makes you go out there and play better. But like, it’s a grind, man. You have to keep your head on and be positive,” Skyforce head coach Kasib Powell said.

Former Skyforce standouts, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, fought their way to the NBA and are making a difference in the finals.

Well, to be honest with you, it’s not surprising, man. Those two guys, their work ethic is through the roof. I knew they worked harder than most guys, and I knew that they were really talented. Like, when we had Duncan, he was one of the best shooters that I’ve seen, and he still is now. Same thing with Gabe,” said Powell.

A big reason for their success is because of an organization that believes in them.

“We just kind of preach to guys that if they put the work in that the possibility for them to showcase their talents at the highest level is a possibility, and I think the work ethic and just being a good teammate and good locker room guy on and off the floor are things that helps,” Powell said.

Robinson and Vincent’s stardom has even inspired local basketball fans.

“I think it shows that no matter where or how you started, as long as you put the work in and know the right people, and do it all, then you can make it. You can do whatever you want,” Adam Ochalla said.

Game four of the NBA Finals took place tonight. Game five is scheduled for Monday.