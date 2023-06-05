RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Nate Meyers collected four hits Monday as Brandon Valley powered past Renner, 15-2.

Brandon Valley raced out to a 10-0 lead.

Renner answered with two of their own, but a five run seventh will help Brandon Valley pull away for good.

Post 131 tallied 14 hits in the win, including four from Meyers. He went 4-4 with three singles, a double, a walk and four runs batted in.

Watch the full game, as livestreamed on Monday above:

Aiden Zerr and Ty Peyton each collected three hits, while Dawson Mork added two.

Tate Ivers was given the win. He pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out five.

Jacob Sanderson was credited with the loss. He got just four outs, surrendering seven earned runs on five hits and four walks.