COLUMBIA, S.C. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball fell 78-38 to No. 1 South Carolina Monday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Brooklyn Meyer matched her career best with 19 points to pace the Jackrabbits. She also contributed a game-best 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season to go with two steals and an assist.

The Jackrabbits were within four, 17-13, after the opening 10 minutes but were outscored by the Gamecocks 19-9 in the second frame. South Carolina led 36-22 at halftime and continued to pull away through the second half. The Gamecocks finished the game on a 16-0 run.

Tori Nelson added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks to the Jacks’ cause. Mesa Byom finished with five points, all in the opening three minutes. Ellie Colbeck grabbed a career-high eight boards.

The Jackrabbits shot 27 percent from the floor compared to 43 percent shooting by South Carolina. SC out-rebounded SDSU 52-39 and had a 22-17 edge in second-half points.

The Gamecocks were led by Kamilla Cardoso’s 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Raven Johnson added 18 points and six assists.

NOTES

South Dakota State is the first team to hold South Carolina under 100 points this season.

The Jackrabbits move to 0-3 all-time against the Gamecocks.

SDSU is 2-2 on the year while South Carolina is 4-0.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State returns to Brookings to host South Carolina State Friday night at Frost Arena.