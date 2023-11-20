COLUMBIA, S.C. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball fell 78-38 to No. 1 South Carolina Monday night at Colonial Life Arena.
Brooklyn Meyer matched her career best with 19 points to pace the Jackrabbits. She also contributed a game-best 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season to go with two steals and an assist.
The Jackrabbits were within four, 17-13, after the opening 10 minutes but were outscored by the Gamecocks 19-9 in the second frame. South Carolina led 36-22 at halftime and continued to pull away through the second half. The Gamecocks finished the game on a 16-0 run.
Tori Nelson added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks to the Jacks’ cause. Mesa Byom finished with five points, all in the opening three minutes. Ellie Colbeck grabbed a career-high eight boards.
The Jackrabbits shot 27 percent from the floor compared to 43 percent shooting by South Carolina. SC out-rebounded SDSU 52-39 and had a 22-17 edge in second-half points.
The Gamecocks were led by Kamilla Cardoso’s 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Raven Johnson added 18 points and six assists.
NOTES
- South Dakota State is the first team to hold South Carolina under 100 points this season.
- The Jackrabbits move to 0-3 all-time against the Gamecocks.
- SDSU is 2-2 on the year while South Carolina is 4-0.
UP NEXT
South Dakota State returns to Brookings to host South Carolina State Friday night at Frost Arena.