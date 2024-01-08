SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State’s Paige Meyer has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the Week by the conference office.

Meyer, a junior, helped the Jackrabbits to a 2-0 week while averaging 24.5 points per game at a .593 clip.

Meyer scored a career-high 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting as she led the Jackrabbits to a 110-102 double overtime victory at Northern Arizona Wednesday. She put up eight points in the final five minutes of regulation to help SDSU force overtime, including a game-tying bucket with four seconds on the clock. She added five rebounds and two assists against the Lumberjacks.

Against Montana State Saturday, Meyer tallied 12 points, three steals and two assists.

This is the third weekly award of Meyer’s career and her second of the season. She is the first Summit League women’s basketball player to repeat the honor this year.

Paige Meyer , South Dakota State

Jr | G | Albany, Minn.