SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has announced their playoff bracket for the men’s side of the tournament.

USF, SMSU and Augustana will each play in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.

USF will host St. Cloud State on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Augustana will hit the road to play at Bemidji State, while SMSU will host Minot State.

Northern State, Upper Iowa, MSU Moorhead and Wayne State have advanced to the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon.