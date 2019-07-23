Men’s hoops to face Northern Colorado in Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — The South Dakota athletic department and the Sanford Pentagon have announced that the South Dakota men’s basketball team will face Northern Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon on Dec. 20. Tip-off with UNC will be at 7 p.m.

The contest will be part of the South Dakota basketball season ticket package while single-game tickets will go on sale on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

“The University of South Dakota has an outstanding partnership with Sanford and it is only enhanced by being able to play in a world-class facility in front of our great fans and alumni in Sioux Falls,” USD head coach Todd Lee said.

South Dakota returns four starters from last year’s squad including first-team all-Summit League selection Stanley Umude. The junior led the nation with his 13.3 points per game increase from his freshman to sophomore season. South Dakota also returns 2017-18 second-team all-Summit League selection Tyler Hagedorn after missing last season due to injury.

Northern Colorado went 21-11 in 2018-19, its second-straight 20-win season, and placed second in the Big Sky Conference.

The two squads have a history at the Pentagon with UNC narrowly snagging a 63-62 win at the 2017 Pentagon Showcase.

“The last time these two teams played on Heritage Court, everyone was treated to a fantastic game, and we’re excited for the rematch,” Kevin Lampe, president of Sanford Sports said. “It’s always special to have the Coyotes and their fans come to the Pentagon, and the Golden Bears are a great opponent who always play at a high level.”